Supporting the Hurt Family

Layla Hurt is a 13 year-old girl who, only a year ago, loved to run and play volleyball with her friends. However, in Nov. 2021, following what seemed like a simple injury to her knee from a small accident on the playground swings, her body has since developed and been suffering from from a rare and extremely painful condition called Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS). This disease is excruciating, scoring a 42 out of 50 on the McGill Pain Index, and is even nicknamed “The Suicide Disease.”

Layla’s case is extreme, as the CRPS has spread throughout her body, affecting her right leg, left foot, left hand, GI tract, and lungs. She has been unable to walk since the initial injury and has been wheelchair bound since March. As the condition has continued to worsen, she has been unable to eat, breathe, or speak without intense pain from June until now.



Not much is known throughout the medical community on how to successfully treat CRPS, as there are only 200,000 cases in the USA annually. As a result, Layla has been to numerous doctors/specialists, been placed on many different medications, and has had countless tests/procedures run. Each visit results in her condition worsening with each doctor giving conflicting information.

However, the SPERO clinic in Fayetteville, AK specializes in successfully treating CRPS with an 84% success rate of the CRPS going into remission and the patients being pain-free and restored to their prior activities. This clinic is one-of-a-kind with a patented recovery treatment program and has CRPS patients from all over the world traveling to their facility to receive treatments 5 days a week for 6-8 hours. Treatments generally last from 14-19 weeks and cost $60,000-100,000 (they do not take insurance), plus housing expenses for the duration of care.

Any contribution to relieve the burden of expenses that the Hurt Family will be taking on during Layla's treatment would be a tremendous blessing. The Hurts are a beloved and deeply admired family in their community, especially in how faithfully they have all endured Layla's suffering without even a word of complaint, consistently using this experience to point to the hope they have in Christ. Despite her suffering, Layla has clung to the Lord and trusts fully in His perfect plan for her. James 1:2-4 has been a source of encouragement: “count it all joy, my brothers, when you meet trials of various kinds, for you know that the testing of your faith produces steadfastness. And let steadfastness have its full effect, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing.”