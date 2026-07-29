Hurricane Ian and Toxic air disaster

My family and I have been struggling to recover from Hurricane Ian, which damaged our home four years ago. We were finally able to get help from a nonprofit organization that was supposed to repair our house, but things took a devastating turn. The general contractor they hired came in and, within just 15 days, caused even more damage to our home. Even worse, the work released toxic silica dust throughout our entire house, and we were not evacuated until 23 days after the exposure. My spouse is on oxygen full time with severe breathing issues already and ialso already had multiple serious medical issues. This has put our health at serious risk and left us in a desperate situation.





Because of the toxic exposure, I am now on unpaid FMLA and unable to work. We are facing mounting medical expenses, and we have no income to cover food, our regular monthly bills, or attorney fees. The nonprofit has said they will fix the damage caused by the contractor, but they will not help with wage reimbursement or our immediate living expenses. On top of all this, we are already victims of a federal insurance fraud case here in Florida, where the public adjuster for our original hurricane claim stole our settlement money and was recently arrested.





Any help is deeply appreciated as we try to get through this disaster. Your support will help us cover urgent needs like food and medical care, so we can start to rebuild our lives. Thank you for standing with us during this incredibly difficult time.