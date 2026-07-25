Support The Hurleys Going All In For Idaho Babies

Help AJ & Lori Save Idaho's Pre-Born Children

The abortion industry is spending millions to take Idaho. One family is willing to spend the year fighting back.

Help put them on the road.

AJ and Lori are dear friends, and I've had the privilege of serving beside them for years. I've watched them pour out their lives for the pre-born in unglamorous and sacrificial ways.

Through his work at The White Rose Resistance, AJ has been able to launch state chapters, train thousands of Christians, activate numerous churches, and we've seen hundreds of babies saved because of this. And it's not slowing down at all.

What's Happening In Idaho

The abortion industry is funding a ballot initiative to legalize abortion up to birth in one of the most pro-life states in America.

Millions of dollars are being poured into this campaign. The strategy is to bypass the legislature and put the killing of children directly before voters, IN HOPES that that the Church will stay home.

I've watched and travelled with AJ and Lori personally for months as they were on the road working to defeat similar ballot measures in past years - 2022, 2023, and 2024.

Now, Idaho is next.

The Plan

The Hurleys are committed to spending their year on the ground in Idaho. That means organizing the knocking of tens thousands of doors, hosting town halls and pastors' meetings, leading trainings, speaking at churches, and organizing Christians to engage locally.

To do this, they need to purchase a cold-weather camper for AJ's truck that will serve as their home base for the year and allow them to travel around the state.

AJ has already put $9,000 of his own savings toward a used cold-weather camper that will serve as their home base for the year. They need help covering the remaining cost so they can get on the road and into the fight.

Every dollar goes directly toward making purchasing this camper possible, which would allow AJ to focus on the hard work ahead.

Would you prayerfully consider partnering with the Hurleys this year by supporting their mission on behalf of Idaho's preborn children?

How You Can Help

Give. Any amount makes a difference and gets AJ and Lori closer to this goal.

Share. Send this page to your friends, family, and church. The more people who see this, the more support AJ and Lori will have behind them.

Pray. Pray that the Church in Idaho will not sleep through the hour that demands her courage. Pray for pastors. Pray for the preborn.

A personal word: I have been alongside AJ and Lori all across this nation—we have cried together and rejoiced together in the heat of the battle for life and the gospel. I have seen their love for pre-born children and their mothers, and devotion to Christ and to the church. They are the salt of the earth!



NOTE:

* I serve alongside AJ Hurley in The White Rose Resistance

* All funds raised through this campaign will be sent directly to AJ Hurley for the purpose of recuperating funds spent on the camper







