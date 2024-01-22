Hunt for Central Committee

#TeamHunt #ChristianConservative



Christian Conservative seeking to be Jake Warner's successor to the Ohio Republican Party State Central Committee District 20 and to be YOUR voice within the Republican Party! District 20 covers Licking, Fairfield and Perry Counties.



While my style may be different, I will continue the substance and legacy of Team Warner (Jake & Sabrina) to bring accountability to the Republican Party, outreach to grassroots constituents and to do what is RIGHT!



A Little About Me



I'm a small business owner, former police sergeant, former volunteer firefighter and 20+ year resident of Central Ohio in both Granville (Licking County) and Violet Township (Fairfield County).



Action Items

My campaign platform is pretty simple:

Rebuild party platform on Christian morals and values

Define what it means to be a Republican - Mission, Vision and VALUES

Hold those elected Republicans ACCOUNTABLE who break from the defined Mission, Vision and Values

Constituent outreach - Keep you informed and active by way of newsletter updates and regular "Townhall" meetings





What "Conservative" Means To Me

"Conservative" gets used by just about every Republican candidate during primary season, to the point that it has lost its impact. It is one of the reasons I put Christian in front of Conservative, since that is what shapes my worldview. And looking to our second President of the United States, John Adams when he stated "Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other."

So, Conservatism means to me being an Originalist when it comes to the Constitution and especially the Bill of Rights...strong on 2A, limited government (especially Federal), and 100% pro-life without exceptions. There is more that can be said, so feel free to email at HuntForOhio@proton.me.

Endorsements

Thank you and God Bless,

~Shelby

