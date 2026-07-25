Hungry to Learn and Hungry for Christ

I have been given the opportunity to travel to Juan Tomás in the Dominican Republic to serve at a local school, where many children live in conditions marked by poverty, limited resources, and daily challenges that most of us cannot imagine. Families often face financial hardship, and basic necessities such as consistent food, school supplies, and access to quality education are not always guaranteed.

Yet, in the midst of these difficult circumstances, there is something incredibly powerful faith. The children and their families cling to Christ with a depth and sincerity that is both humbling and inspiring. Their trust in God does not waver despite their environment; instead, it grows stronger.

These children are not only in need materially—they are hungry for knowledge and deeply eager to learn. They come to school ready to receive, to grow, and to discover their God-given potential. Just as importantly, they are hungry for the Word of God, seeking truth, hope, and purpose through Him.

During this mission, my goal is to serve both in the classroom and in the Spirit—helping teach and support their education while also sharing the love, truth, and encouragement found in Jesus Christ. This is not just about teaching lessons, but about building relationships, strengthening faith, and reminding these children that they are seen, valued, and loved by God.

I am asking for support to help make this mission possible—not only to meet practical needs, but to be part of something greater: bringing hope, encouragement, and the Gospel to a community that already lives with deep faith and open hearts.