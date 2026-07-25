Hello good folks, My name is Stephanie. I currently work part time at a popular grocery store chain and have been walking to work for for a year now that is about 10 minutes away. I’m asking for immediate assistance because I have encountered some health problems. I went to the dentist last week and they wouldn’t preform services because my blood pressure was 180/79. I have to have a physical and am gearing up to get that done and have taken a couple days off work to change my diet for the next few weeks and just feeling very alone and scared. I don’t have any family yet I do have a partner that has been with me since 2014. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year and is on SSDI. I’m all he has and he’s all I have and I believe that his prayers and our bible study here at home together has kept our home peaceful and happy. Unfortunately, I have had to take a few days off from work from 32 hrs to 17 hrs so I can make the adjustments here at home for the physical while caring for his health as well. His name is Chris and he’s hanging on pretty good yet we live paycheck to paycheck and am asking for a one time allowance to help get us through until the first of August. We have a few prescriptions and need groceries. It’s hard to get around anywhere because we don’t have a car so everything I need is within walking distance. Thanks for your understanding and God Bless You!