Hungary Mission Trip

Hi everybody,





I have been given the incredible opportunity to go on a missions trip later this year to Tara, Hungary with Redemption City Church! On this trip, our team will be going to assist the Tata Baptist Church in various different ministries. Some of those include leadership conferences, preparing and serving dinner, and different repairs on the church building.





The cost for this trip is $2300 and I am looking for people who would like to partner with me on this trip both spiritually and financially. If you feel led to give to this trip financially you can do it through here. Or, you can make a check out to Redemption City Church with Hungary in the memo line and give it to me. Most importantly, we ask for prayers that we have safe travels to Hungary and that God’s will be accomplished.





Both prayers and financial gifts are great appreciated. Thank you for your prayerful consideration for this missions trip!