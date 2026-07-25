Humbly asking for help 🙏

Hello everyone!!

My name is Darlene and i truly am an intelligent woman!! But they were smarter..I was scammed and the nightmare began! I have been trying to catch up financially but with every month it just doesn't happen.. i pay my fixed income for rent catch-up and get. my groceries from the foodbank ... I believe God showed me this site today saying here you go try this!🙏 I would love to pay the rent owing and buy food!! I didn't know which way to turn anymore and then God stepped in!!!





if you can help me out in any way I humbly Thank you and greatly appreciate your kindness!

Darlene