Humble Appeal for Help to Save My Mother’s Health

Dear Friends,

I hope this message finds you well.

Today, I am reaching out with a heavy heart to ask for your kindness and support during one of the most difficult moments my family has ever faced.

My beloved mother has been diagnosed with Lumbar Spondylosis, a painful spinal condition that has greatly affected her daily life. As confirmed in the attached medical report, the condition has caused damage to her lower spine, making it increasingly difficult for her to walk, stand, sleep, or carry out even the simplest daily activities without severe pain.

Watching the woman who sacrificed so much to raise and care for us now struggle with constant pain is heartbreaking. Every day, we pray and hope for relief, but the medical care, medications, investigations, and treatment she urgently needs are beyond what our family can comfortably afford.

This is why I am humbly appealing to your compassionate heart.

No gift is too small. Whether it is a financial contribution or simply sharing this message with your family, friends, colleagues, or church community, every act of kindness brings us one step closer to giving my mother the treatment she desperately needs.

If you have ever experienced the love of a mother, then you know how painful it is to see her suffer and be unable to ease her pain. Today, I am asking you to stand with us and become part of her journey toward healing.

Your generosity will not only help pay for her medical treatment and related expenses but will also restore hope to a family that is believing for a miracle.

Please keep my mother in your prayers, and if you are able, kindly support us in any way you can.

May God richly bless you for your kindness, compassion, and willingness to help those in need.

With sincere gratitude,

Pastor GT Emmanuel

(On behalf of my beloved mother and our family)



