DESTINY HELPER LOCATE ME 🙏

Hello 👋





My name is Morine in Kenya. I have a humble appeal to help me raise some money to settle my rent arrears of 3 months. This has taken a toll on my mental health as I spend all my days locked inside my dark single room to avoid harassment from my caretaker.





This has happened due to my PayPal account being disabled permanently with no reason, with all my payments from my virtual assistant remote job. For three months, my landlord, who is based in the USA, has been patient with me as I explained I was trying to appeal to PayPal after it was suspended at first, but their after my appeal couldn't go through and was served with a permanent suspension, and now they can't take it and are asking me to leave the house.





I am not able to move out because moving out also requires money.





I have been praying and trusting in God until now, I can't pray anymore. My mental health is deteriorating, and I feel depressed.





I am appealing for help 🙏 Any amount will go a long way. I also call upon all the people of strong faith in God to help me pray most for my wavering faith that I may keep the faith despite what I am going through, and that God may send help upon me 🙏 thank you in advance as you donate, reach out or say a prayer for me 🤲





In case you would want to reach out to me directly





Kindly reach me out on





✉️ nanjalamorine@gmail.com





Or📱+254728619177 Kenya