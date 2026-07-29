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Humanitarianism VS Navajo Tribal Mismanagement

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byFrankie Davis

Fundraiser funds will be received by Frankie Davis

Humanitarianism VS Navajo Tribal Mismanagement

What would you do if your Grandmother lived in squaler? What would you do seeing children hungry & even starving without food here in America? What would you do knowing the proven facts Navajo Nation government administrators embezzle Federal Funds abusively filling their own pockets meant for the Navajo people? What can you do knowing the crimes of the Navajo Nation administrators have caused fraud, waste & abuse of Federal Funds for the Navajo people? Here are the cause & effects of daily looking away. My Eastern Navajo Pueblo Pintado chapter presently is experiencing: no housing, no water, no electricity, no food, no home renovations, out houses full to the brim seeping over with feces, lack of school supplies, clothing, shoes, gloves, coats, firewood, propane, gas, hay, elderly food programs, and so forth. Know this, Congress earmarked this help by way of Discretionary Funds to the Navajo people. These Navajo Nation Gov't administrators embezzling crimes are already reported. First to the Navajo Nation Ethics & Auditor being useless as the Navajo Nation Administrators protect one another. Thereafter, reported to the Interior Department, US Attorney General, FBI and so forth. "Reporting proves Molasses flows faster in the Navajo Nation & Washington DC." Let it be known, when Chapter Voting members ask for help they are yelled at belligerently for being dependent, useless, not knowing how to write to fill out discretionary fund applications, etc. Many recoil to lessen the fear of authority. Thus, they suffer, being threatened, if they report the chapter officials.

I cannot watch criminal neglect! I am a follower of Jesus Christ and though, I cannot save everyone, I started helping my Pueblo Pintado chapter 60 years ago, with my grandfather. My Pueblo Pintado chapter is a microcosm of all 110 Navajo Nation chapters exactly. Same exact problems. My husband & I drive our truck & van filled with what our savings could buy. We have used up $35K in savings trying to help. We deliver everything personally and have found we are needing gas, tires & time and a place to sleep. Sure there are programs created to help but where are they? "What would Jesus do is my question to you." As we have sacrificed, driving hours, day & thru the nights, delivering needs, then hugs of appreciation, plus miracles "have not ceased," as at times my gas gage was down to less than a quarter tank, waking up the next morning finding a full tank. I can only look up with gratitude. Try serving, helping and you will not deny miracles have not ceased. Blessings come with serving others in need. Also, God gives you & all of us opportunities to aid in these ministries of need. Blessings might come to you in healing, joy, happiness, prosperity, greater testimonies of Christ, defining yourselves who you really are, kindness, giving to Christ as it were. He said, 'when you have done it unto the least of these, you have done it unto me." This is pure truth. "Come help Navajo Grandma, YES BY DONATING MONEY and no, there are no administrative costs, just our mentioned needs to transfer needed goods. Come serve as it were with Navajo Grandma, to serve the vulnerable, the hungry, the thirsty, naked or sick, the homeless, and in doing so, "we do serve our Savior." Amen.

Signed: Navajo Grandma

https://www.youtube.com/@NavajoGrandma

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