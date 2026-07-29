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Human Trafficking to Feeding 200 Kids in Tanzania

Goal$5,966 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byHarold D'souza

Fundraiser funds will be received by Eyes Open International

Human Trafficking to Feeding 200 Kids in Tanzania

Failure is not the end of life. Failure is the path to success.”


My name is Harold D’Souza, a common man born and raised in India who came to the United States of America with dreams, hope, and faith for a better future. Instead, my family and I were manipulated, tricked and trapped. We became victims of human labor trafficking and debt bondage in America.


I lived through fear, humiliation, abuse, death threats, hopelessness, and slavery. I lost my dignity, confidence, finances, freedom, and peace of mind. I felt like a complete failure in life.


I failed on the 4 P’s of life:

• Failed as a Parent

• Failed as a Provider

• Failed as a Protector

• Failed as a Person


There were moments when darkness surrounded my life, but by God’s grace, prayers, compassionate American people, and the power of hope, I flipped the script of my life from failure to purpose.


Today, those same 4 P’s stand for:

• Passion

• Purpose

• Power

• Powers of Almighty God


Instead of remaining silent in pain, I transformed my suffering into service. Today, I proudly serve as the President and Co-Founder of Eyes Open International (EOI), a survivor-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to prevention, awareness, education, and empowering vulnerable communities worldwide.


Our mission is simple:

To transform Hurt into Happiness, Fear into Freedom, and Trauma into Triumph.


Today, Eyes Open International is prayerfully working toward another life-changing mission, feeding 200 precious children in Majevu Village, Tanzania, from June 1, 2026 through May 31, 2027.


Many families in this village struggle daily with poverty, hunger, and survival. For these children, one meal is not just food, it is hope, dignity, strength, and love.


To accomplish this mission, EOI is prayerfully raising $5,966 before May 31, 2026.


Just $1 can feed one child in Tanzania for one entire day.

$1 equals 2,592.18 Tanzanian Shillings.


A small sacrifice can break the cycle of poverty:

❤️ $1 donation for one month

❤️ $12 donation for the year


Your donation is more than charity.

It is humanity in action.

It is love in motion.

It is freedom through compassion.


We humbly request your prayers, blessings, encouragement, and support for these precious children. Together, we can create a world where no child sleeps hungry.


Special gratitude to all our donors, well-wishers, supporters, friends, family members, for supporting EOI in 2025-2026 feeding 100 Gods People in Majevu Village, Tanzania.


Checks can be mailed to:


Eyes Open International

P.O. Box 428551

4914 Cooper Rd

Cincinnati, OH 45242


All donations are tax exempt as Eyes Open International is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.


“Never underestimate the power of one dollar, one prayer, and one act of kindness. Small sacrifices can create life-changing miracles.” Thank you & God Bless You All 🙏


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