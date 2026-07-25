Hull Cleaning Business to Support

I ran and worked in a veteran-owned construction business. However, due to injuries sustained over the years, physical construction work has simply become impossible for me to continue daily.

​I am currently starting my disability claim—which can take up to a year—and my son starts college on August 1st. I am determined to support him financially and make sure he has what he needs to succeed, but I need to adapt to a new line of work immediately.

​After talking with my pastor and praying on my next steps, I’ve decided to use my background and skills to start a boat hull cleaning service. It’s work I can manage, but to get started right away, I need to purchase the essential safety and diving equipment:

​Hookah Air Dive System (so I can work safely underwater under boat hulls)

​Full-Face Dive Mask

​Basic Scrapers, Wet Suit, & Safety Gear

​I’m not usually one to ask for help—I’ve always preferred to be the one giving it—but I’m humbling myself to ask for a boost to get this equipment. Every dollar donated goes directly toward purchasing this gear so I can start taking on local clients immediately and supporting my family.

​Target Goal: $2,500

​How you can help: Even if you can’t donate, sharing this post with boat owners, local marina groups, or friends means the world to me.

​Thank you for your time, support, and prayers. God bless you and your family!

​Mike



