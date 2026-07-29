Send Hudson on Mission to the World this Summer!

Our son Hudson is going to Ecuador on a week-long missions trip with Freedom Life Church, and a month-long dance intensive in Mississippi at Ballet Magnificat! He has been diligently working mowing lawns to raise funds, but has just had some major setbacks from needing to repair and replace some of his expensive lawn equipment! So he needs your help!

For the last several years, he has been laser focused on his ballet dancing, with hours of classes at least 4 days a week. His experience last summer at the Ballet Magnificat! dance intensive was amazing, so he's super excited to get back and do it again, at an even higher level!

It's been a lifelong dream of his to go on a missions trip. We've literally been trying to make this happen since he was little. But now, the day has finally arrived! And YOU can be a part of making this finally happen.

Any amount you can donate will truly be appreciated. Thank you so much for your support!