Supporting Path to God Baptist Church Ministry

Path To God Baptist Church Ministry Pakistan founded by Pastor Anil Masih in 2013 , Faisalabad , Punjab , PAKISTAN. The Scriptures of God are our foundation for all type of ministries work. Numbers 23:19, Psalm 119: 137-142, 160, 138:2, John 8:31-32, 14:6, 17:17, 2 Timothy 3:16-17 & 2 Peter 1:20-21. We are serving by faith, love; prayer, donation, self-care & voluntary financially help. We are a non-profit, Christian mission organization, which is serving with dedication to glorify God by fulfilling the great commission through raising up & empowering believers in PAKISTAN. We are not affiliating with anyone local or overseas NGO, NPO or OG. Almost 11 years have done our ministries work experience. We are independent & depend on God still by the grace & mercy of God. all glory to be the Heavenly Father, the Son & the Holy Spirit. Jeremiah 9:23-24, Isaiah 43:7 & 2 Peter 3:15. Amen!
John 14:6 “Jesus said unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. “Is our ministries work center verse. I, team members and Church have purpose & vision to spread the gospel, discipleship, build the kingdom of God, love each other, help the people etc. Matthew 28:19-20, Mark 16:15-16, Luke 19:10, John 15:8 & 10, Acts 5:29 & 1 Corinthians 15:1-4. Amen!
Islamic Republic of Pakistan is comprised of more than 190 million people where 95% population of country belongs to the Muslim religion while 5% belong to the minorities. So Christian are only 2.5% from the total minorities. Pakistan has a desperate need for assistance in Evangelism , Church planting, Youth boys & girls meeting, Children, Outreach , Widow, Orphan, free education , women meeting, Baptism, Free Urdu holy bible, to release Brick Kilns Christian workers and their families from enslavement, food distribution, Sports , leadership training & strengthening the local church. In whole of this scenario. We are reaching the un-reached segment. Who are waiting for us to be helped in various ways? Amen!
Please join us in prayer, fellowship & be part to serve God with us in Pakistan. Amen!
May the LORD JESUS CHRIST bless you in all that you do for Him this season and going into 2025
May the Lord bless you all. Merry Christmas
