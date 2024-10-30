Supporting Path to God Baptist Church Ministry

Path To God Baptist Church Ministry Pakistan founded by Pastor Anil Masih in 2013 , Faisalabad , Punjab , PAKISTAN. The Scriptures of God are our foundation for all type of ministries work. Numbers 23:19, Psalm 119: 137-142, 160, 138:2, John 8:31-32, 14:6, 17:17, 2 Timothy 3:16-17 & 2 Peter 1:20-21. We are serving by faith, love; prayer, donation, self-care & voluntary financially help. We are a non-profit, Christian mission organization, which is serving with dedication to glorify God by fulfilling the great commission through raising up & empowering believers in PAKISTAN. We are not affiliating with anyone local or overseas NGO, NPO or OG. Almost 11 years have done our ministries work experience. We are independent & depend on God still by the grace & mercy of God. all glory to be the Heavenly Father, the Son & the Holy Spirit. Jeremiah 9:23-24, Isaiah 43:7 & 2 Peter 3:15. Amen!



John 14:6 “Jesus said unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. “Is our ministries work center verse. I, team members and Church have purpose & vision to spread the gospel, discipleship, build the kingdom of God, love each other, help the people etc. Matthew 28:19-20, Mark 16:15-16, Luke 19:10, John 15:8 & 10, Acts 5:29 & 1 Corinthians 15:1-4. Amen!



Islamic Republic of Pakistan is comprised of more than 190 million people where 95% population of country belongs to the Muslim religion while 5% belong to the minorities. So Christian are only 2.5% from the total minorities. Pakistan has a desperate need for assistance in Evangelism , Church planting, Youth boys & girls meeting, Children, Outreach , Widow, Orphan, free education , women meeting, Baptism, Free Urdu holy bible, to release Brick Kilns Christian workers and their families from enslavement, food distribution, Sports , leadership training & strengthening the local church. In whole of this scenario. We are reaching the un-reached segment. Who are waiting for us to be helped in various ways? Amen!



Please join us in prayer, fellowship & be part to serve God with us in Pakistan. Amen!

