Sowing Hope in Jesus Name!

Religion that is pure and undefiled before God the Father is this: to visit orphans and widows in their affliction, and to keep oneself unstained from the world.

Thank you for visiting our campaign to raise a financial blessing for Living For God Foundation in Uganda, Africa. We have been very busy over the last 2 years and we are believing that Almighty God is going to bring more in the year(s) to come.

Evangelist and pastor, Kevin Kato and I have been in fellowship over the past 2 years and we have been busy providing for the many needs of the orphanage and widows in Iganga, Uganda. We have planted food crops and established fish ponds, as well as outfitted the church with musical instruments and solar power for worship services. The orphans have been fed and clothed as well as given provisions for school. Lastly, we have just constructed a brand new church building which is a wonderful blessing!

We have partnered in faith in our Lord Jesus Christ to demonstrate the love and power of the gospel. The church has converted many Muslims and has brought a hope and a future to the orphans and widows in the local area. There is, however, much more to accomplish so that the Lord's promise can be fulfilled.

Our future goal is to simply provide for the ministry for the end of year Christmas celebrations for the children at the orphanage. There is currently nearly 40 children there that would love our continued support and to show them the love of God through blessing them with basic necessities and food for the holiday season. There is always a need, but this year we want to make it a special celebration for them all.

If you can prayerfully consider donating to our campaign we would be very grateful. May the Lord Almighty richly bless you. Amen.



