Sowing Hope in Jesus Name!

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $360
Campaign funds will be received by Eric Orseske
Thank you for visiting our campaign to raise a financial blessing for Living For God Foundation in Uganda, Africa. We have been very busy over the last 2 years and we are believing that Almighty God is going to bring more in the year(s) to come.
Evangelist and pastor, Kevin Kato and I have been in fellowship over the past 2 years and we have been busy providing for the many needs of the orphanage and widows in Iganga, Uganda. We have planted food crops and established fish ponds, as well as outfitted the church with musical instruments and solar power for worship services. The orphans have been fed and clothed as well as given provisions for school. Lastly, we have just constructed a brand new church building which is a wonderful blessing!
We have partnered in faith in our Lord Jesus Christ to demonstrate the love and power of the gospel. The church has converted many Muslims and has brought a hope and a future to the orphans and widows in the local area. There is, however, much more to accomplish so that the Lord's promise can be fulfilled.
Our future goal is to simply provide for the ministry for the end of year Christmas celebrations for the children at the orphanage. There is currently nearly 40 children there that would love our continued support and to show them the love of God through blessing them with basic necessities and food for the holiday season. There is always a need, but this year we want to make it a special celebration for them all.
If you can prayerfully consider donating to our campaign we would be very grateful. May the Lord Almighty richly bless you. Amen.
merry Christmas
I pray your targets are reached in Jesus name Amen
For the children
You just came in my twitter space!! I saw the children and it makes my heart bleed!! Good luck!!
I pray that every child’s needs are met in Jesus name.
The Lord Jesus will make a way where there is no way! Hallelujah! God bless you for doing this!
Proud to be the first to donate. I hope your goals are surpassed. God Bless!
October 17th, 2024
This is an updated campaign that was previously unpublished for a time this year as we are now using this solely as an annual fundraiser for the end of the year into Christmas to help the orphanage God has gifted us with in providing for this year again in 2024. We thank all our past supporters and ask them to prayerfully consider sowing seeds of hope in Jesus mighty and matchless name, Amen.
January 5th, 2024
I want to humbly thank everyone for there love, prayers and support. As ministry calls myself into other areas, this campaign is coming to a close. We are both so grateful for all the support. Many lives were touched and this marks a great new beginning for those children of God in Ignanga, Uganda. Thank you for planting seeds of hope and filling the hearts of those less fortunate with love and kindness. May the Lord Almighty richly bless you all. God bless!
Sincerely,
Eric Orseske
December 18th, 2023
We are so thankful for all the support this year. Although we have yet to reach our desired goal, we have been so blessed by all the recent support. Rest assured Evangelist Kevin and the LFGF ministry will make this end of year celebration special for the community by providing 2 days of meals at the church and the children will have books for their schooling and some much needed shoes and clothing. Only by the grace and mercy of Almighty God has this been made possible, and we are so happy you all heard the Lord's call to help us. May God richly bless you all in the mighty name of Jesus. Amen.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.