Financial Support Needed for Lyme Treatments

Krautter Family in Need of our Financial Support





Elfi Krautter has been suffering greatly from Lyme disease for a number of years. The disease has taken a major toll on her body to the point where she struggles with much physical weakness, inflammation, and even some numbness among other ailments. She mothers a 3-month-old daughter and is unable to do much besides that. She has tried different things to get rid of her Lyme with little success, only to have it flare up again. Her desire is to be healthy again so she can be the wife and mother that her family needs.

Johannes and Elfi have explored many different ways to deal with it and have found treatments that will endeavor to cure her from the disease. This will mean leaving their home in Manitoba, Canada and flying to Germany for two months to get her treated for Lyme at a clinic and living in housing there at 2000€ (almost $3000 CAD) a month. The cost of going through this is very high, and they're unable to carry the financial load on their own. They will greatly need your help in order to pay for this.

Your financial support will help to pay for the costly Lyme treatments for Elfi, the time off work for Johannes, and their living expenses as they seek help for Elfi. They will be more than grateful to every one that shows them support in this way!



2 Corinthians 9:7 states: "Every man according as he purposeth in his heart, so let him give; not grudgingly, or of necessity: for God loveth a cheerful giver."



May the Lord bless every cheerful giver!





Familie Krautter braucht unsere finanzielle Unterstützung

Elfi Krautter (ehemals Wall) kämpft seit Jahren gegen die schweren Folgen der Lyme-Borreliose, einer Krankheit, die ihren Körper massiv geschädigt hat. Sie leidet unter starker körperlicher Schwäche, schmerzhaften Entzündungen und sogar Taubheitsgefühlen. Doch das ist nicht alles: Elfi ist eine hingebungsvolle Mutter einer erst drei Monate alten Tochter und möchte nichts sehnlicher, als die Mutter und Ehefrau sein zu können, die ihre Familie so dringend braucht.





Zusammen mit ihrem Ehemann Johannes hat Elfi unermüdlich nach einer Lösung gesucht. Nach vielen gescheiterten Behandlungsversuchen haben sie nun Hoffnung geschöpft: Eine vielversprechende Therapie in der CMC-Klinik in Rheinfelden, Deutschland, könnte Elfi die Chance auf Heilung geben. Doch diese Hoffnung hat ihren Preis.





Die Familie musste ihr Zuhause in Manitoba, Kanada, zurücklassen, um für die Dauer der Behandlung – etwa zwei Monate – nach Deutschland zu reisen. Die Therapie ist intensiv und erfordert wöchentliche Kosten von über 6.000 Euro, dazu kommen 2.000 Euro monatlich für eine Unterkunft. Insgesamt belaufen sich die Kosten auf eine Summe, die für die junge Familie unerreichbar ist. Seit dem 22. November 2024 befinden sich Johannes, Elfi und ihr Baby in Deutschland, doch ohne Ihre Unterstützung kann diese lebensverändernde Behandlung nicht fortgeführt werden.





Hier brauchen wir Ihre Hilfe!

Ihre Spende kann den entscheidenden Unterschied machen: Sie ermöglicht Elfi die dringend benötigte Behandlung, deckt die Lebenshaltungskosten der Familie und hilft Johannes, für seine Frau und Tochter da zu sein, während Elfi um ihre Gesundheit kämpft. Jeder Beitrag – egal wie groß oder klein – bedeutet Hoffnung und Heilung für eine Familie, die in einer verzweifelten Situation neuen Mut schöpft.





Elfi und Johannes sind zutiefst dankbar für jede Unterstützung.





In 2. Korinther 9:7 heißt es: „Jeder, wie er es in seinem Herzen vorhat, soll geben, nicht widerwillig oder aus Notwendigkeit; denn Gott liebt den fröhlichen Geber.“





Möge der Herr Sie reichlich segnen!