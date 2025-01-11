Supporting Vulnerable Families and Community Work

We are a community based Foundation which is after seeing a better living state among the vulnerable families and life improvements as well as Environmental Conversations.

As its motto states; 'STEPPING OUT BEYOND FAMILIES', the Foundation is envisioned to the following agendas:





1. EDUCATION

> Ko'mudho Foundation cares for the needy children in schools through fees. This has seen us visited special schools with special needs around Alego like Nina Special School For The Deaf, we have also given support to our capacity for the well-being of the pupils and teachers in various Schools.





2. HEALTH

> The Foundation is seeking for a collaboration with a volunteer organization or a partner for an annual free medical camps around Siaya County. This will see the vulnerable families get free medical health services.





3. HOUSING PROGRAM

> The Foundation through the marcy of 'Friends To The Foundation', has so far managed to built 5 Houses for both the aged and vulnerable families. We are still looking for the wellwishers so that we put up more shelters being a fundamental basic need.





4. YOUTHS PROGRAM & SPORTS

> We are focused in sports activities, this program will see youths come together. Sports also bring together-transcending boundaries and our individual differences. We equally appreciate the facilitative role it plays in creation of job opportunities among the youth.





5. ENVIRONMENTAL CONVERSATION

> This is the practice of preserving the environment and protecting it from potential negative impacts, such as waste production and the depletion of non-renewable resources. Just as it was ifluenced by ecology in 1970s, the Foundation is open for a collaboration to adopt the concept of sustainable development like planting of 2, 000, 000 trees by 2026.





#Stepping_Out_Beyond_Families