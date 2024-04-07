Support Huguenot Springs Confederate Cemetery

Over 250 Confederate veterans from 11 states rest in Powhatan County, Virginia, on the grounds of a former resort hotel turned military hospital. The UDC dedicated a monument to these soldiers in 1915. The JEB Stuart Camp 1343, Sons of Confederate Veterans, have been stewards of the cemetery since 1977, and formed the Huguenot Springs Cemetery Foundation (HSCF) in 2004 for its further care and preservation.

HSCF receives no state support but instead relies on the patriotic fervor of private contributors. We are asking for your help to both continue preservation and expand recognition of those brave Southern men buried here. In recent years we have positively identified dozens of interred Confederates and laid individual markers in their memory.

HSCF is a tax-exempt, 501(c)3 non-profit corporation registered with the Commonwealth of Virginia. All contributions are tax-decutible.