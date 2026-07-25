Howling Mutant I WAS RAPED AND SOCIALLY MURDERED

I was just your average guy with big dreams and a passion for comedy laced with political satire, looking forward to another day frolicking in my online garden with all my pals. But, little did I know, a shadowy gay leftist lurked in the garden, intent on robbing me of my innocence forever…





On what must have been the slowest news day in recorded history, a radical leftist online magazine doxxed me, robbing me of my anonymity and parading my face and employment history online, essentially stripping me nude in the public square.





My home address and phone number were also eventually published online, along with humiliating Facebook posts where I gushed about Rick and Morty and much more.





In all seriousness, this has kiboshed any viable employment prospects I had. I think it's important we stand up against this kind of tactic: doxxing anonymous posters must be completely disincentivized. We need to send the message to those that would engage in these underhanded methods that it will no longer be worth their time.





Any donations are deeply appreciated. I believe they send a strong, positive message and will hopefully help dissuade this tactic from being used against us in the future.





-Howling Mutant, aka Alex Norden







