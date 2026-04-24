How Your Donation Will Help (€20,000 Goal)

Our goal is to raise €20,000 to provide urgent hearing treatment for our two children.

Hassan – €9,000 Hassan has a serious problem with his cochlear implant device. The implant system needs to be replaced so he can continue hearing and communicating. This amount will help cover the replacement device, specialist consultations, medical examinations, programming, and follow-up care.

Aisel – €11,000 Aisel has severe hearing loss and urgently needs a cochlear implant to give her the chance to hear for the first time. This amount will help cover the cochlear implant surgery, hospital costs, medical tests, activation of the device, rehabilitation, and speech and hearing therapy after surgery.

Our family was forced to flee Gaza because of the war, and we are now living in Belgium. We are deeply grateful to be safe, but we cannot afford the life-changing treatment our children urgently need.

Every donation—no matter how small—brings Hassan and Aisel one step closer to hearing, learning, and living a better future.

Thank you for your kindness, your generosity, and for giving our children hope.