How can we find our stability and security again?

Hi, tansi. My name is Serena and I have two sons Wayden (12) and Ashton (10), and my daughter Francine who has been my rock throughout my ordeal. Together we left our lovely home and community with the clothes on our backs, nothing more. I took a huge chance, I knew we just needed to stay together and pray that things will work out for our family. In that beautiful home of 13 years we had a stable and safe home environment. We were safe, we felt safe. That was our haven, unfortunately life threw me such a hard curve ball I had to make tough decisions for us. I was afraid. I didn’t believe in myself. I cowered more and more until I realized if I stayed in that place I’d be dead in less than a year. My husband and I separated almost one year ago now. We’d been together for 25 years. I was so lost, shocked, hurt and totally destroyed. As devastating as it was to find that my husband and my best friend who is also my sister, yes you guessed it. I just want to move forward and leave that behind me. We needed to make a new start. I took my children and came to be with my dad and he invited us with open arms! But his home is for him! A bachelor! Right now we all sleep in one big room, that’s the living room area attached with my dads bedroom, it’s a beautiful place but it’s not big enough for us.

what we need to do is start an extension! An area for me and mine. We long for our own space again. We’re healing in ways we can. It’s a beautiful place to be and with my dad it’s even better. My dad’s in his retiring years and we are only too happy to be near him. Any donation contributed will go towards our extension (our space) so that we can get back on track, September when school begins is fast approaching, and I hope to be well enough to soon to find a job too! If you can find it in your heart to help my sons feel comfortable and happy again it would mean the world to us!! Thank you & ekosi! 🙏

ashtonavery2017@gmail.com

email address is mine Serena. 💜







