Help Renew the Trust That Houston Methodist Broke

Dear Friends,





Do you know if your doctor is independent of the hospital where he or she has privileges? Or is that hospital, together with your doctor, putting profits over your trust?





I’m Dr. Venu Julapalli. I’m a doctor in the Houston area. And I’m here to make the claim that there is a rot that’s worked its way into the core of our health care system.





This rot is a claim I intend to prove in court and help cure. Because I’m now also a licensed attorney. I’ve filed a lawsuit against Houston Methodist and other defendants over it.





The rot, as my lawsuit alleges, involves a hospital system colluding with their medical staffs...manipulating medical staff bylaws...covering up data that reveals truths they’d rather you not know...and even a program to “fake-take” the COVID vaccine to get around their own vaccine mandate—while raking in millions for telling the government they were at “100% compliance.”





And I need your help to expose it all.





In 2021, Houston Methodist became the first major hospital system in the country to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine. Why? Well, this is what their policy statement said: “To create a safe environment, free of infection/transmission of disease and to protect our patients, employees, and the community from Sars-Cov-2 (COVID-19) infection.”





That’s what it said. But that’s not what it delivered. That’s not what they used it for.





As this lawsuit alleges, and the evidence will show, Houston Methodist’s vaccine mandate was a sham. A tool, used by Houston Methodist in collusion with the medical staff, to get rid of independent physicians who weren’t bringing in $$$$ to the system.





I was one of those independent physicians. And in using the vaccine mandate to get rid of me, Houston Methodist continued to break down that critical firewall between the medical staff and the hospital. The firewall that protects you, the patient.





WHY THIS CASE IS WORTH FUNDING





To our knowledge, this is the only case in the country in which a powerful hospital system is being held to account, under oath and with the full power of court-ordered discovery, for what happened during COVID-19. They cannot hide, try as they might.

This case is positioned to make a major hospital system disclose, on the record, what actually happened—and what the corporate practice of medicine, which is illegal in Texas, has in reality become. That is a question with consequences far beyond one physician or one mandate—it reaches all of health care, and the public who depends on it.

For five years this fight has lived in echo chambers: blogs, Substacks, and social media, where nothing gets proven and no mind gets changed. A court case is different. Here the question is decided by a neutral jury, on evidence, on the permanent public record. That is what reaches people who are neutral, or who were pro-vaccine and pro-mandate. We have come farther than anyone else has...far enough to put the question, literally, on trial.





How far have we gotten?





The Court has denied Houston Methodist's attempt to move the case out of its venue. The Court has denied Houston Methodist's attempt to halt all discovery. The Court has denied—by signed order—Houston Methodist's attempt to argue that it had no business hearing the case at all, that this was just an internal matter of a private club that Texas courts have no power over. And depositions are underway. On July 6, 2026, Houston Methodist's own former Chief Medical Officer testified under oath, on video, for five hours.





That last one deserves a moment. For five years, people have argued about what hospital systems did during COVID. Now one of the decision-makers has answered questions about it under oath, on camera. That testimony is on the permanent record. It cannot be taken back, and it cannot be spun away.





The case has a trial setting, and more depositions ahead of it. Trial dates in complex cases can move—but sworn testimony is forever. Every deposition we take exists on the record, no matter what else happens. The case has momentum; the work has to happen now.





That work is depositions and discovery: placing decision-makers under oath and bringing internal records into the light. It is decisive, it is expensive, and your support funds it directly.





To give you a concrete sense of what this costs: the shortest deposition taken in this case so far—about two hours—ran over $2,650 in court reporter and videographer charges alone, before any attorney time. A full-day video deposition of a senior hospital decision-maker costs substantially more. Then come the expert witnesses, the document review, and the motions needed to force internal records into the light. And there are many more decision-makers to put under oath.





Here’s how I'm structuring the campaign: Your contribution would go straight into a trust account, the same as what all lawyers have to use when they’re performing legal services for their clients. Those contributions would be credited to me, as the client, but stay in the trust account and then drawn down as the attorneys earn their fees and litigation expenses are incurred. The litigation expenses may include going through discovery documents, paying for depositions, paying for expert witnesses, and so forth. Each of those things can run thousands of dollars in a case like this. But 100% of your contributions will go toward those fees and expenses, and nothing else.

Here are some important caveats:





First, your contribution does not create any relationship between you and the attorneys in this case, as an attorney-client relationship. The attorneys—including me—represent only me, as the client and plaintiff. You will not receive confidential information that’s an attorney-client privilege, and you may not interfere with or otherwise control the attorneys’ work. You won’t have any right to approve a settlement; the attorneys have to represent my best interests as the client, not yours; and you can’t fire or replace the attorneys; only I can.





Second, your contribution is a gift to support this legal fight, not an investment. You should have no expectation of receiving profits from any awards; you won’t be sharing in any awarded attorney’s fees; and I can’t promise that I can refund your donation based on such a favorable outcome. Outcomes are never guaranteed in cases like these. That being said, I will give back any unused funds at the end of the lawsuit to GiveSendGo Charities in honor of every one of you who gave to me. That's what I can do at this time to pay your kindness forward.





Why am I going through with this?





Because almost every one of you has had the misfortune of intersecting with our health care system, either through yourself or a loved one. The corruption at the core of that health care system has hurt so many of you. It puts every one of you in danger. And I can’t sit around and do nothing about it.

I want you, the public, my community, my patients, to understand what is happening inside the health care system. As a doctor, and now a lawyer, God has put me in this unique position to show you, through this case, what’s going on.





Houston Methodist, the hospital that led the nation on the COVID vaccine mandate, colluded with their medical staff to put profits and power over truth, health, and your trust. And they faked their way through it all.





That’s wrong.





That’s why I filed this lawsuit. This is not an echo chamber. It is a live court case, headed for a trial, with sworn testimony already on the permanent record. And it deserves to be fully resourced.





Help us disclose the truth on what happened during COVID-19 and what Big Hospital is doing to turn the practice of medicine into Big Medicine.