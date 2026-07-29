🚀 Houston, We Have a Snack Problem

Dear friends,

What began as a routine mission aboard the International Bark Station has quickly become a full-blown canine crisis.

Cosmo, the world’s first teddy-bear astronaut, has spent the last several months orbiting Earth conducting groundbreaking research into important scientific questions such as:

Can a dog nap in zero gravity? How many times can a tennis ball float around a space station? Are squirrels visible from orbit?

Unfortunately, mission planners made one critical miscalculation.

They underestimated Cosmo’s snack consumption.

After a series of enthusiastic spacewalks, zero-gravity zoomies, and extensive treat-based scientific experiments, the station’s food reserves have fallen to dangerously low levels.

Current inventory:

1 suspicious biscuit 2 dehydrated bacon bits Several crumbs floating through the ventilation system

Mission Control estimates that Cosmo’s snack supply will be exhausted within days.

To prevent this catastrophe, we must launch an emergency resupply rocket carrying:

Premium dog treats Peanut butter provisions Emergency chew toys Additional supplies for the International Bark Station

The challenge is that launching anything into space is expensive.

Even a small cargo mission requires fuel, launch preparations, astronaut support personnel, and a highly trained team of treat logistics specialists.

Our fundraising goal of $7,500 will help cover the costs of launching the emergency Snack Supply Rocket and ensuring Cosmo can continue his important work among the stars.

Every donation helps move the mission one step closer to liftoff.

Together, we can make sure that no space dog is left behind.

With gratitude,

Mission Control for Cosmo

🐾🚀



