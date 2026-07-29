Housingemergencie

Hello everyone my name is Linda I have been working in the healthcare system for almost 10 years I recently started taking care of my mother-in-law with Parkinson's disease unfortunately it has declined considerably so now I am her 24/7 caretaker they have given her 6 months to live which I'm praying for more but they have given us 6 months I am trying to plan ahead so that I do not end up in a bad situation I do get money from the state as compensation to care for my mother-in-law however it is right by poverty line and it is hard to maintain and save money so I'm fine I'm asking that you find it in your heart to maybe make a donation no matter how small how big to help me further my future I plan on going back for my RN when this is done it's something I've always wanted to do I truly hope that the Lord convicts your heart to help me I'm not looking for a handout just a hand up be blessed brothers and sisters thank you for your time