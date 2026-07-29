Housing Support Needed

Last summer I lost my job. It took four months to finally get back into full-time work. During this time, my husband’s health has declined putting even more bills in the mix. We are trying to sell our house and downsize to something more affordable. We have made it 10 months, but we’ve depleted our savings. We need help paying our mortgage and other bills this month with the hope of having our house sold this month. We would appreciate anything to help us out.