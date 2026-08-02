Housing security

Hello, this is a personal request. I’m currently unhoused the best way I can put it without sounding beggy or needy, but I work full-time as a driver due to the Job market being tight right now in Arizona and between the rental and insurance it’s hard to save up enough money for the initial cost to get a place so I can work efficiently and safely I’m only asking for 3000 no more no less strictly for the initial cost to move in a place so I can get fully back on my feet please and thank you stay safe and blessed