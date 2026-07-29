Housing Help

My name is Vera Brock, and I am asking for help to make my home safe and livable. My house was built in 1950 and is in urgent need of major repairs, including foundation work, electrical rewiring, plumbing repairs, and replacement of aging windows and other structural components. I work full-time, but my income is not enough to cover these costly repairs while also paying my regular living expenses and mortgage. Over the years, I have done my best to maintain my home, but the problems have continued to grow and now affect the safety and comfort of my living conditions. Any donation, no matter the amount, will help me preserve my home and avoid further damage. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing my fundraiser with others. Your kindness, prayers, and support mean more than words can express. Thank you for helping me keep a safe place to call home.

I have a few estimates that I will include in pictures.