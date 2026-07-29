Housing for my family

My wife two kids and me are living in a hotel after a slumlord evicted us. We kept bugging the landlord to fix our leaking roof and instead they evicted us out the property at the end of our lease for reasons that wasn't true. They said failure to pay was the reason. We was fully paid up on rent when this happened. We was only given two weeks to move out. So we are now struggling to get by living in a hotel paying 300 a week to keep a roof over our kids heads. My wife and I both work full time jobs but can't save enough for move in cost. I come here to try and solve this problem once and for all by try to ask for help to buy our own house. Neither of us have owned a home before so it would be the first for us and it would provide a stable housing for our kids and take this problem away from our family. Thanks in advance for any donations to this cause.