Housing Emergency: Support Needed Today

I am reaching out because my brother and I are facing an urgent situation with our rent. Chronic pain & fatigue (likely fibromyalgia) has made it difficult for me to work, and my brother is just starting his job so we are struggling. We were hoping to sell our van to cover our rent, but unfortunately, the sale hasn't happened yet.





The funds raised here will go directly (and only) to rent to help us stay in our home (as well as our two 15 year old Shih Tzus) . We’re doing everything we can, but right now, we need help to get through this, and as much as it shames me to ask for help, here I am. I'm trying to get on disability, but the process is slow as you can imagine.





I want to express my deepest gratitude to anyone who supports us. It means so much for strangers to help when so many are struggling themselves. We don’t have anywhere else to go, and your kindness would make all the difference.





Thank you for considering our situation and for any support you can give. 🙏❤️