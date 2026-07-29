Housing emergency

My name is Camille and I have two daughters. I take care of them without any support. I had lived in a home with my children and got put out of the house when I was notified I have been scammed. It was hard for me to get approved ever since. I tried to live with my mom but she didn’t have any empathy about my situation. She also decided to make it more difficult for me to thrive. I thought maybe without me in her home would be a better solution. It wasn’t. My children had a hard time adjusting. After six weeks I was informed my youngest child was having a psychotic episode. After 14 day hospitalization she was diagnosed with schizophrenia, at the age of 10. Under all the stress from my mom and the bullying she got from school. It must’ve triggered her. Now she don’t want to live or understand why she have too. I had to come and get her out my mom home and get her some help. The job I had, I had to let go. While having to live in a hotel. I’m trying to work the best I could but my daughter mind set will have her wonder off and then she lost. It’s hard to make the money I’m use to. I’m trying to keep are stuff we have in storage and my car. The school my daughter was attending when all of this happened I withdrew her. The new school unenrolled her after three weeks because of her being in a psychosis. She haven’t been around kids her age in months. It’s a lot of help for her and they are willing to come out to her to do Threapy. We don’t have a home to be able to get those services. Her being in a home where things can remain consistent is a goal. I need to get us a home first to help while I go back to a well paid job. I’m on my own and can’t do both at the same time. This is where I would love for everyone to show us some love. Thank you even if you read my story. Thank you.