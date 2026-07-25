Housing crisis

I feel bad even writing this. I’m a single mom and I’ve tried to provide a decent home over my kids heads that I could afford. I’ve been met with a night mare, I’ve had septic issues where poop was literally backing up into my bathtub. Electrical issues that I could cook, use hot water. My house was constantly tripping. I called code and everything and am now dealing with possible eviction. I’m looking for any help to avoid my kids and I being homeless. Thank you to any help.