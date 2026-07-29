I am a mother of five children. My family is facing a housing crisis, and we are at risk of losing our home due to financial hardship.

Over the past several months, I have done everything I can to keep up with expenses while caring for my children. Despite my efforts, unexpected financial challenges have left us struggling to pay housing costs, and we are now facing the possibility of eviction.

My children are my entire world, and my greatest concern is keeping a safe, stable roof over their heads. Any donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward housing expenses, moving costs, and helping my family stay together during this difficult time.

If you are unable to donate, sharing our story with others would mean so much to us. Your kindness, prayers, and support can make a real difference in the lives of five children and a mother working hard to get back on her feet.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any help you can provide. We are deeply grateful for your compassion and support.

With gratitude,