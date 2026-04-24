Housing also a reliable vehicle

My testimony

It all started when I knew god loved me when I was a little girl.I believed in god and always turned my heavy burdens to him for forgiveness of my sins, that I have created and that I will be creating. I am a DV victim.I'm a survivor. My first boyfriend that turned into my husband. Of nine years turned into a disaster. The best blessing is I have a beautiful son. And I couldnt handle the abuse anymore? And I don't want my son to be raised around it. So I finally left. I met another gentleman had another baby. And this man tried throwing me off of a two story building. Because I questioned him if he was cheating on me for all the long nights, he would disappear and come home drunk. After learning from my first mistake, I ended up leaving quickly. Now I have 2 kids at the time one was a baby, and the other one was just a little toddler. Right then and there?I knew I have to get my life together for these boys and I did. I kept praying god.I need you to walk with me.Guide me and help me raise my boys, and he did.He answered my prayers. Years down the road I met a guy. It took years to meet another guy.Especially everything I had accomplished of running three restaurants. Unfortunately that got destroyed again. I looked up at God, and I said, Lord, this is the third man that destroyed everything. I worked hard for. I woke up at the hospital. Praying wondering where my children are. When the nurse finally came in, I said, do you know where my kids are? And she said, yes with Brandon. I said oh thank god! I asked the nurse.How long have I been in here?She said for 2 days now. I had no idea.I said, can I call my kids?She said absolutely. I said, Lord, forgive me.

If my life on earth consists of being a single mother, then I'll do, and I'll raise my kids as long as you keep walking with me and I'll walk in your footsteps. Just please don't leave me. 😢 and God is still with me. After all these years, when I feel like I should have been dead. I'm still alive because he walks with me. It's my turn to keep rising! I work a full-time job that mainly pays for my rent and the utilities. And then I DoorDash, to get all the little things for the house, and I pay a $1000 a month in rent. So it's hard to save money to buy a home again with all the DV situations. It left me in debt to where I can't even go to a dealership. And buy a brand new car. I'm paying my debt little-by-little after 6 years. It's still not good enough, but I can't stop I have to keep fighting. As long as god keeps walking with me.

God is good, in the name of Jesus ill keep walking with you.

Amen



