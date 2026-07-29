Hello, my name is Legistine North, and I am a disabled first-time homebuyer in Louisiana working toward securing a safe and stable home for myself and my family.





After a long process, I was approved for a home and land package, but I still need help covering my down payment, setup costs, and other final expenses needed to complete the purchase. Living on disability income has made it difficult to save the amount required while still paying for everyday necessities.





This home would provide stability, safety, and independence, and it would mean so much to finally have a permanent place to call home.





Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward:

• Down payment assistance

• Home setup and utility connection costs

• Moving expenses

• Essential home needs





If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign with others would also be a huge blessing and deeply appreciated.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story, pray for me, and support my journey toward homeownership. Your kindness and generosity truly mean more than words can express.



