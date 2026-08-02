Help Build a Charity That Can Sustain Itself

Growing up as a child in northern Ghana, I came into direct contact with people living in extreme poverty. I witnessed children wearing torn clothes and walking barefoot, families living under damaged and leaking roofs, and people losing their lives to illnesses that could have been prevented or treated.





Although my parents were able to provide me with a modest and decent life, I always felt deeply sorry for those who were less fortunate. From an early age, I wished I could do something to help. That experience shaped my desire to support people in need and inspired my childhood dream of becoming a philanthropist.





Today, I still carry that dream with me.





I started a building project in Ghana with the hope of completing it and using it as student accommodation. My vision is not simply to own a building, but to create a sustainable source of income that can eventually support charitable activities and help people who are struggling.





Unfortunately, the project has been stalled at the foundation stage for almost two years because I have been unable to raise the funds needed to continue.





The situation has now become increasingly urgent. Some of the construction materials I had already purchased, including iron rods, have been exposed to the elements for a long period and are beginning to rust and deteriorate. If the project remains unfinished much longer, some of these materials may become unusable, meaning that money already invested in the project could be lost.





That is why I am reaching out for support now.





My goal is to raise enough funds to restart construction as soon as possible, protect what has already been invested, and move the project toward completion.





Once completed, I hope the student accommodation will generate an ongoing income that can help me support people and communities in need. In this way, I hope today’s support can help create something that continues giving back in the future.





I will be transparent about the progress of the project and provide regular updates, including photographs, so supporters can see how their contributions are helping.





For me, this is more than completing a building. It is the continuation of a dream that began in childhood: to build something that can eventually become a source of hope, opportunity, and practical support for others.





Every contribution, no matter the size, can help us restart the project before more of what has already been invested is lost.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story, and thank you to everyone who chooses to support this journey.