GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Help Build a Charity That Can Sustain Itself

Goal$95,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byNoah AMEDZI

Help Build a Charity That Can Sustain Itself

Growing up as a child in northern Ghana, I came into direct contact with people living in extreme poverty. I witnessed children wearing torn clothes and walking barefoot, families living under damaged and leaking roofs, and people losing their lives to illnesses that could have been prevented or treated.


Although my parents were able to provide me with a modest and decent life, I always felt deeply sorry for those who were less fortunate. From an early age, I wished I could do something to help. That experience shaped my desire to support people in need and inspired my childhood dream of becoming a philanthropist.


Today, I still carry that dream with me.


I started a building project in Ghana with the hope of completing it and using it as student accommodation. My vision is not simply to own a building, but to create a sustainable source of income that can eventually support charitable activities and help people who are struggling.


Unfortunately, the project has been stalled at the foundation stage for almost two years because I have been unable to raise the funds needed to continue.


The situation has now become increasingly urgent. Some of the construction materials I had already purchased, including iron rods, have been exposed to the elements for a long period and are beginning to rust and deteriorate. If the project remains unfinished much longer, some of these materials may become unusable, meaning that money already invested in the project could be lost.


That is why I am reaching out for support now.


My goal is to raise enough funds to restart construction as soon as possible, protect what has already been invested, and move the project toward completion.


Once completed, I hope the student accommodation will generate an ongoing income that can help me support people and communities in need. In this way, I hope today’s support can help create something that continues giving back in the future.


I will be transparent about the progress of the project and provide regular updates, including photographs, so supporters can see how their contributions are helping.


For me, this is more than completing a building. It is the continuation of a dream that began in childhood: to build something that can eventually become a source of hope, opportunity, and practical support for others.


Every contribution, no matter the size, can help us restart the project before more of what has already been invested is lost.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story, and thank you to everyone who chooses to support this journey.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Evangelism
Arise, Shine — A Crowd for Tyson
Raised: $500 USD
Goal: $2,550 USD
Arise, Shine — A Crowd for Tyson

He's been somebody's crowd a hundred times. Nobody has ever been his.Tyson stands on the street and says the same thing to strangers every day: Arise,...

Loading...

Event
TurnSeekGo
Raised: $109,579 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
TurnSeekGo

THE CALL TO GENZAn invitation to join the mission and partner financiallyWe believe New England is stepping into a significant moment.Sept 5 2026, Tho...

Loading...

Medical
Supporting Deb and Family During Medical Crisis
Raised: $1,435 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Supporting Deb and Family During Medical Crisis

Reaching out, on behalf of our valued co-worker, Deb Stone, whose family is facing an unexpected and difficult medical crisis.Recently, Pete, her husb...

Loading...

Mission
Ellas Mission trip to Brazil
Raised: $2,170 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Ellas Mission trip to Brazil

Hi everyone!I was recently given an amazing last-minute opportunity to join a mission trip to Paraíba, Brazil, from July 16–30, and I'm so excited to...

Loading...

Emergency
Philippines Earthquake Relief
Raised: $331 USD
Goal: $45,000 USD
Philippines Earthquake Relief

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck just off the coast of the southern Philippines on Monday, launching tsunami warnings across the region. The...

Loading...

Community
Scaling Hubs. Uplifting Nations — Fueling UP
Raised: $4,750 USD
Goal: $27,290 USD
Scaling Hubs. Uplifting Nations — Fueling UP

Africa's time is now — and transformation is already happening.Across sub-Saharan Africa, something remarkable is taking root. Farmers who once surviv...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION
Raised: $6,088 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION

Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:S...

Loading...

Adoption
GiverArmy Cause PROLIFE
Raised: $18,671 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause PROLIFE

Our Pro-Life Cause is a special fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are for:Supporti...

Loading...

Family
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE
Raised: $7,423 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. Grants Distribution are designated to...

Loading...

Emergency
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE
Raised: $2,156 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom Impact, providing grants to qualifying cam...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve