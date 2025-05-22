Help Launch the Restoration Ranch

“A peaceful, faith-based refuge for widows and women in crisis.”









My husband, Pastor Pedro, and I have served in ministry for over 20 years. Throughout our journey, we've met many women — widows, single mothers, and those abandoned or abused — who feel like they have no place to go.





We believe God gave us a vision: to build Restoration Ranch, a sanctuary where women can heal, grow, and be restored — through community, purpose, and the love of Jesus Christ.





We launched House of Restoration Community Outreach (H.R.C.O.), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, to make this vision a reality.





We are praying and believing for:





✅ A ranch-style home with land as our starting point

✅ A container-style church at the heart of the property

✅ Tiny homes for women in crisis

✅ Gardens, walking trails, and a community park

✅ A safe place where people don’t just survive — they belong





We already have:





A licensed Christian counselor ready to serve





A heart that won’t quit





A growing community of prayer and purpose





What we need is your help to move forward.





🙏 Will You Stand With Us?

We know this vision is big — but our God is bigger.





If the Lord stirs your heart to give, pray, or share, we thank you deeply. Every dollar helps us move one step closer to restoring lives and planting hope.





“They will be called oaks of righteousness, a planting of the Lord for the display of His splendor.” – Isaiah 61:3





With love and thanks,

Pastor Pedro & Lucy Gomez

House of Restoration Community Outreach (H.R.C.O.)

📧 info@houseofrestorationinc.org

🌐 www.houseofrestorationinc.org







