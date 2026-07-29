HousefiretookeverythingIown

I had a housefire that took everything I own and almost all of my pet's and I need to start over from scratch without any insurance I am hoping that there are some people who are willing to donate some assistance to help me get a place that I can call home I never ask for help but I am in a situation where I don't know where to turn and I usually am the person who helps others as much as I can but now it's me who is reaching out for help and I understand it's hard to give in time's where prices are all out of this world but if you can't afford to help me send out prayers for me please because emotional support is helpful in this time of hopelessness for me just having some kind word's of encouragement are greatly appreciated thank you for at least hearing my story and reading to the end and. Kitt kat appreciates any kind of help we can get so she can have a place to feel safe again

Thank you and God bless

Sam Aro