House of Praise Church - Uganda

The House of Praise Church serves about 140 members, half of which are former Muslims. Only 15% of the church's members even have electricity, and not one person has a refrigerator or a car! A few have bicycles, yet often without food many walk several miles to church more than once a week. We can buy the property the church is renting for $7,000 US, and for a few thousand more, connect members -- and the church -- to electricity and perhaps purchase some transportation. These people make on average $25 PER MONTH! Our donations will also help them purify their poor-quality stream water. Pastor Jonathan Isaiah Mukasa hopes to extend his training of pastors and other disciple-makers within Southeast Uganda through his Trumpet of Praise Ministries International outreach. This is really a rescue mission in one of the poorest areas of the world for the love of Christ. Let’s help fill the Kingdom with those yet untouched by the Church!