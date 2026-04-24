House of Grace-Thailand

Ladies & Gents, this coming fall we will be going to Thailand with Global Servants to help at House of Grace. House of Grace Chiang Rai, Thailand is dedicated to providing a safe loving and Christ centered community where girls can experience the unconditional love of Christ, education, and fulfill their God given destiny without the fear of being trafficked. This mission trip is in the perfect location to not only share God’s love but experience the wonder of rich culture and the slower pace that rural Thailand has to offer. I ask that you prayerfully consider donating so I can have the opportunity to go to Thailand with my church Life Fellowship-Athens, TX. and let these girls know that Jesus loves them so much. I can also accept Cashapp, Venmo, PayPal, or cash. 💯% of the donations go towards the mission‼️ All questions welcomed😊