House is falling apart recently divorced

Recently.divorced from an.abusive marriage trying to make a fresh start. House is falling apart and can not afford to move. Landlord told me to fix it and will work on me owning the property since I have lived here over 6 years and have suffered so much physical emotional and mental.abuse for years afraid to walk away and wanting to protect a family and image. I do work part time but it's not enough and maxing out credit cards to keep bills paid and food in my home. Daughter lives with my mother because the condition of the home I am stuck loving.in. the stage I love in does.nit have a way of making.landlords keep the property up so I want to just buy this mobile home so.i can work on fixing.my.forever home