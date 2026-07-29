House help

Start in 2023 started doing legal battles to get our kids back and in that process we have been between jobs and gotten behind on our home and if we lose our home, we will lose our kids. We are a family of 5. 10 yr old, 8yr old, 7 yr old, 2 1/2 yr old, and an 8 month old. Without the help we will have no place to go. Please any contribution is helpful