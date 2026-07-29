House Fure

Elena Veronda is my aunt, and she’s always been a caring and vibrant presence in our family. Recently, her life was turned upside down when an arsonist set her house on fire while they were asleep inside. Elena and her family barely made it out with their lives, and in the chaos, they couldn’t save anything. The police are still searching for the person responsible, but the damage has already been done. Tragically, they tried to save their beloved dog, but it was too late, and the dog didn’t make it out. It’s hard to imagine the pain and shock they’re experiencing, having to start over with nothing.





The fire destroyed all their belongings—clothes, money, and even treasured items like two Harley Davidson motorcycles. They have no place to call home, and every day is a struggle to find comfort and stability. The loss is overwhelming, and they need help to rebuild their lives from the ground up. Your support will go directly toward helping Elena and her family replace essentials, find temporary housing, and begin the long process of recovery.





Anything will help. These people did not deserve this tragedy, and they need all the help they can get to rise from the ashes. Your kindness and generosity will mean the world to Elena and her family during this heartfelt, rough time. Thank you for considering a donation and for standing with them as they work to rebuild their lives