House for me and my daughter on the way

Ima first time mom and my living situation is not the best im a 19 year old teen and I jus need enough money to get on my feet before she comes ik I prolly won't reach my goal before September 7th but anything will help and I can use the money whenever I do reach my goal to get a house. I jus wanna be able to be a decent mom for my daughter 😔 so anything will help I kinda think I should've put the goal a lil less but if we reach it it'll help me out a decent amount cuz houses r expensive and I plan to work right after I heal. If u do send me even a dollar thanks I really appreciate it doing everything by yourself is hard.