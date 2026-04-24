House fire took everything after losing my mom

Our lives changed forever in a matter of minutes.





A devastating fire destroyed our home completely, and in just a few moments, we lost everything. We had no insurance, and now we are trying to rebuild our lives from the ground up with nothing left but each other.





As if this heartbreak wasn’t enough, we are also grieving the recent loss of my mother. Our family is trying to process unimaginable pain while now facing the loss of our home, belongings, and sense of stability.





We lost our clothes, furniture, personal belongings, important documents, medications, and irreplaceable memories collected over a lifetime. Right now, we urgently need help with emergency housing, food, clothing, bills, transportation, and basic necessities as we try to recover and rebuild.





My elderly father depends on me, and this situation has been emotionally and financially overwhelming. We never imagined we would be in a position where we had to ask for help, but right now we truly cannot do this alone.





Any donation, no matter how small, will help us begin again. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping our family in your prayers.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, support, and compassion during one of the hardest times of our lives.



