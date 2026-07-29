House Fire Relief for Jacob and Lydya

On June 2nd, Jacob and Lydya received a call from their neighbor that smoke was coming from their home.

When firefighters arrived, crews deployed a hose line to the front of the home and quickly extinguished flames to prevent fire growth.

Fire damage was isolated to a single bedroom, but smoke and heat damage are visible throughout the home along with water damage from extinguishing the fire.

We praise God for the protection of Jacob, Lydya, and their two little kids.

Jacob and Lydya have a lot of work ahead of them. This fundraiser is to support them by meeting some of their practical and most immediate needs while they work with their insurance company and determine next steps.

It is looking like most everything from the home is lost, so they will be needing to purchase personal care items, food and special items for their daughter who deals with severe eczema & food allergies.





God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.

Psalm 46:1







