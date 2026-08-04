House Fire Recovery - Help Sam and Tina!

Hello friends. This campaign is to help my wife's Uncle and Aunt, Sam and Tina. Their house recently caught fire and was declared a total loss by the insurance company. The fire appears to have been caused by faulty wiring.





The details in the text below are taken from recent Facebook posts. Please consider helping as the struggle to navigate through this disaster.





(From Tina)

Dear family and Friends. Sunday morning Sam woke me up saying something smelt funny. I went to investigate and found our sun porch on fire. We all made it out of the house safely. There is a lot of damage to the house and we are waiting on the insurance company to see what happens next. Mom is staying with (Family) in TN till we figure out our next step. We are staying at a hotel in Tuscaloosa. God is good and people have been so generous. Right now we are looking for a 3 bedroom house that we can get Sam's wheelchair in. Thank you all for your prayers!





Update of house fire: we found a house to rent in Centreville near the hospital. It will be a great place to regroup as we go forward. Thank you to everyone who prayed and kept looking for the prefect place! Mom is coming back to Alabama this weekend. We are still waiting on Insurance reports and estimates.





Update on fire: insurance totaled the house. Now for the clean-up. We found a lovely house in Centreville to rent. Thank you, (friends and family) and Providence Baptist Church for all the donations of food, dishes, bedding, moving us and more! God is so good!!