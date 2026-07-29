Hello we had a house fire around 3 weeks ago we are needing help with funds gift cards ect.. we have been displaced we are currently waiting to get another home we had water and smoke damage we lost alot including clothes furniture food ect.. my email is marylovesdondon01@gmail.com my phone number is 803-989-0761 my name is mary I also have a cashapp dealvasheppard0 if anybody wants to contribute we have 2 children including a 9 month old in need also god bless..