House fire left my family and i homeless

Today my family's home was taken by a hoopa fire that blazed through the mountain. It was not much of a home but it was where my family and I felt safe and my daughters and son loved to be. They are so devastated by the fact that they will never see there rooms again or play with any of the things they once used to Love to play with. They ask me when can we go back home? Dad can we go back home please. And I tell them no baby we cant go back it's not safe. They all said but dad we can fix it cant we. You can fix anything remember. But honestly I cant fix anything if that was true I would fix what was taken from my children there home there sanctuary. Even though it ain't much they loved there little home. I have stage 4 liver cancer and I cant work a job nor can I build them a new home. I just wish it was all just a dream.