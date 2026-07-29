HOUSE FIRE HELP

My sister's in-laws, 90 & 95, had a house fire on Mother's Day. Thank God they weren't home. While they have insurance and a place to stay (with their son and my sister) they need help now. Combined with what was lost and what they are unable to use, they basically have the clothes on their backs. Insurance takes forever to process. Please consider making a donation, no matter the size. Every little bit will help. Thank you & God Bless.